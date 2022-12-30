FORECAST: Rainy start to Saturday, drier conditions in time for the ball drop

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and mild temperatures continue for this morning

Pleasant start to 2023 with warm temperatures for the new year

Watching for the potential of thunderstorms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of our rain chances for the day on Saturday will take place this morning and last through the early afternoon. Chances will taper off through the early evening, leaving conditions mostly dry with temperatures dipping down into the 40s.

New Year’s Eve will feature a dry night with manageable temperatures! The forecast will cooperate nicely with any late night plans to ring in the new year.

As temperatures slide into the 40s, a light jacket will likely be needed.

New Year’s Day will be a beautiful one! Temperatures will warm near the 60° mark. A few peaks of sunshine are possible as well under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds steadily increase Sunday night ahead of our next rain-maker. Temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s.

