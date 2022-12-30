Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wet and warm end to 2022

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread showers arrive later Friday and last through early Sunday
  • Temperatures remain mild and comfortable heading into the new year
  • Watching for the potential of thunderstorms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain in Friday’s forecast, with the best rain potential in areas north and west of Louisville.

After morning showers, the afternoon looks drier as highs top out in the low 60s.

Rain becomes widespread Friday evening and lasts into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures only fall into the 50s overnight.

Rounds of rain continue Saturday morning before pushing out of the region during the afternoon. Despite clouds remaining overhead, highs once again climb into the 50s.

We remain dry Saturday night, which bodes well for New Year’s Eve festivities. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s around midnight.

