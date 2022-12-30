FORECAST: Wet and warm end to 2022

WEATHER HEADLINES

Widespread showers arrive later Friday and last through early Sunday

Temperatures remain mild and comfortable heading into the new year

Watching for the potential of thunderstorms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers remain in Friday’s forecast, with the best rain potential in areas north and west of Louisville.

After morning showers, the afternoon looks drier as highs top out in the low 60s.

Rain becomes widespread Friday evening and lasts into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures only fall into the 50s overnight.

Rounds of rain continue Saturday morning before pushing out of the region during the afternoon. Despite clouds remaining overhead, highs once again climb into the 50s.

We remain dry Saturday night, which bodes well for New Year’s Eve festivities. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s around midnight.

