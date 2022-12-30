Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - While the New Year is almost here, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said to watch out for scammers who may try to take advantage of people doing last-minute holiday shopping.

Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and spending holiday cash.

“Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters,” Rokita said in a release.

Rokita mentioned scammers are known to look for rushed, unsuspecting victims.

“I encourage everyone to slow down and really look into the holiday deals in front of them,” Rokita said in a release. “Some of them really might be too good to be true.”

Several tips were provided to help people avoid falling for scams:

When shopping online, customers should stick to secure websites that have “https” in the address.

People should pay by credit card when they are online shopping.

If a person is purchasing gift cards, they should know the expiration date and the terms for that gift card.

Any solicitor who contacts through phone or email and is asking for payment in gift cards is a scammer.

Items bought in stores should be concealed in a vehicle’s trunk or under the seat.

Keep home exteriors well lit to keep “porch pirates” away, and consider investing in security systems with cameras.

Closely read emails advertising holiday deals to make sure they come from the company they claim to represent.

Refrain from making purchases using public Wi-Fi to protect data.

Never make hurried decisions when it comes to purchases.

Research any charities before donating.

Anyone who may have fallen for a scam or has been subjected to a scam should file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling (800) 382-5516.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.