‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s.

In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.

He said the act of gunfire can not only be dangerous to anyone nearby, but it is also a crime.

“While this is not a very good idea, it’s also against the law,” Healey said. “Louisville Metro government passed an ordinance, which basically states you cannot fire a gun in Louisville Metro if you are not on a proper licensing zone firing range. Also not within 300 feet of a building that may be occupied.”

Healey said the penalty for the ordinance is a misdemeanor offense, which can bring up to 12 months in prison and a $500 fine.

Bullets which are fired in the air will travel back down, and Healey said people may be unaware that this can cause unintended serious injury.

Healey said it also puts a strain on emergency services, such as police, fire and EMS workers.

“When responding to what may be a ‘shots fired’ run, they’re not able to make, or they have a delayed response to an actual shooting or someone who is having a medical emergency,” Healey said.

Police asked residents to also be mindful for citizens who may have PTSD, such as veterans, who may be affected by loud gunfire. Pets are also susceptible to the loud noises caused by gunfire.

Healey also asked residents to have a designated driver or use a rideshare service if they will be having drinks during the holiday.

