Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersontown Police hold a ground-breaking ceremony for new headquarters

The Jeffersontown Police Department.
The Jeffersontown Police Department.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday for the new Jeffersontown Police Headquarters.

According to a release, the new headquarters will be located on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown City Hall. The new facility will go up on open land next to the current police headquarters.

The two-story building will be about 40,000 square feet and will have a community room available for use by community groups.

There will also be a plaza, which will serve as a gathering place for public events, and will provide a space for police officers to hold programs such as bicycle safety training for children.

“We’ve outgrown this police department,” Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said. “You know, we started with a few officers. We’ve now grown to almost 60. Our evidence room, there’s no longer room in the evidence room processing evidence. We just need more space.”

Work is set to start on the new police headquarters soon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Louisville travelers share tips amid Southwest Airlines issues
The Kentucky Expo Center is the home of the Kentucky State Fair, along with trade shows,...
Ky. Expo Center announces parking rate increases in 2023
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
Mayor Fischer, Congressman Yarmuth announce transportation grants
Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire...
UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board