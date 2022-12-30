Jeffersontown Police hold a ground-breaking ceremony for new headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday for the new Jeffersontown Police Headquarters.

According to a release, the new headquarters will be located on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown City Hall. The new facility will go up on open land next to the current police headquarters.

The two-story building will be about 40,000 square feet and will have a community room available for use by community groups.

There will also be a plaza, which will serve as a gathering place for public events, and will provide a space for police officers to hold programs such as bicycle safety training for children.

“We’ve outgrown this police department,” Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said. “You know, we started with a few officers. We’ve now grown to almost 60. Our evidence room, there’s no longer room in the evidence room processing evidence. We just need more space.”

Work is set to start on the new police headquarters soon.

