Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary

The Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular 50th Anniversary
The Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular 50th Anniversary(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release.

Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event.

The event will be located at the Kentucky Expo Center West Wing and Antique Pavilion, from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

The New Year’s Spectacular claims to be the largest flea market in the region, and organizers said people can find a large variety of items at the market.

According to the release, people can find thousands of bargains and deals on antiques, collectibles, electronics, clothing and much more.

“Everything, antiques, collectibles, crafts you name it,” Stewart Promotions President Terry Stewart said. “There’s almost anything out here, and people plan on it. The community plans on coming out, and as you can see after 50 years, they absolutely love it.”

Event organizers said admission is free, and parking is half-off.

For more information on the event, click or tap here.

