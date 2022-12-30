Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release.

Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.

Officials said the investigation led to the police obtaining a search warrant on a property belonging to Donald Keith Elders, age 53, of Raywick on the morning of Dec. 29.

According to KSP, the sear warrant lead investigators to locate the body of Elder in an outbuilding on the property.

Elders was then arrested and charges with murder and has been lodged in the Marion County Detention Center.

