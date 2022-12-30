Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous crime tip portal.

