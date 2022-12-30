LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have been faced with a series of challenges this year.

They’ve gone from trying to improve their recruitment efforts to now having to look for a new police chief.

One bit of positive news is that they’ve done a better job of solving homicide cases in a year with fewer gun deaths.

A major concern for the people of Louisville is the amount of violent crime in the city, especially post-pandemic.

Friday, LMPD gave an end of the year review discussing the city’s violent crime and their homicide clearance rate.

As of December 30, Louisville saw 160 homicides in 2022, an 8% decrease from their 174 in 2021.

Non-fatal shootings have gone down 33% from 631 in 2021 to 421 in 2022.

This decrease is something LMPD credits to changes they’ve made at the department.

“We refocused our CID, our Criminal Intelligence Division to where they strictly focus on violent crime, violent offenders and not so much the smaller narcotic traffickers,” LMPD Assistant Chief of Police Lt. Col. Steve Healey said.

While violent crime is trending down, Lt. Col. Healey says their homicide investigation success rate has jumped to about 50% compared to their 33.33% in 2021.

He credits the community’s help for their improvements.

“We have a tremendous amount of community support by individuals calling in with tips in homicides, shootings and other crimes,” said Lt. Col. Healey. “Because we as the police, we cannot solve all of these on our own. The community is a vital part and partner to solving these crimes.”

Lt. Col. Healey says the department is still down hundreds of officers but says recruitment is on the rise.

In the meantime, he says he will continue to trust in his team and their partners to keep up their work.

“We will continue to lean and focus with our federal partners to get those federal prosecutions. Where those individuals are getting lengthy prison terms,” Lt. Col. Healey explained. “When they are going into prison they are staying there. It’s not like a revolving door where they’re being turned back out.”

Lt. Col. Healey says he has no reason to believe violent crime rates won’t continue to trend down and says the department is focused on continuing to improve their relationship with the community.

