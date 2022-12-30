Louisville faces another deadly year closing out 2022; shooting victims’ parents speak out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the pandemic hit, Louisville’s homicides have exploded.

Now with only two days left in the year, it appears as if the violence may have peaked last year.

Local activist Christopher 2X said in 2020, there were 173 deadly shootings.

In 2021, there were 188 deadly shootings.

This year is ending in what could be the third highest homicide number in Metro history with at least 160 so far.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Navada and Krista Gwynn’s 19-year-old son, Christian, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on 43rd Street and Market Street on his way home.

Since his death, the Gwynns have become advocates against gun violence, partnering with 2X to encourage teenagers to find different ways to resolve their conflicts.

”That keeps your child alive,” Krista Gwynn said. “You know, sometimes we talk about him so much we think we can hear him.”

Since their son’s passing, Louisville has had more than 1,500 shootings the past three years, according to 2X.

UofL trauma surgeon Keith Miller takes care of wounds caused by shootings. Miller said this year, he’s seen more young people suffering from the gun violence.

”That impacts how we develop, how our brain develops,” Miller said. “Neurocognitively would be that five dollar word for that period of development where how you perceive the world is coming into being. Family dynamic is going to change forever after these injuries. Both in the fatal setting where they have lost that individual, and in the nonfatal setting where you can see a tremendous amount of time is going to be spent in rehabilitation.”

The Gwynns said sharing their story helps them cope and gives them hope that they can save another family from their pain.

One of those shootings happened on June 7 at Ballard Park, when a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two people.

Police later confirmed a 17-year old boy was killed and a girl was shot in the leg.

”That’s all you can do, is figure out what you can do the next day to keep your child’s name out there,” Krista Gwynn said.

Local gun violence prevention programs include 2X Game Changers and the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

