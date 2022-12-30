Louisville travelers share tips amid Southwest Airlines issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, travelers with Southwest were still seeing delays.

A spokesperson with Muhammad Ali Airport said that on Thursday, Southwest had 12 scheduled departures. Of those, eight were canceled.The issues with Southwest Airlines are changing how people plan for trips in the future.

“Sometimes it’s not about getting back to Louisville, but it’s the transfer,” said Pamela, an airport traveler. “You may have to transfer planes in a city with a snowstorm. Then, you get that hang-up. I advise anyone traveling to have two additional days for unexpected delays.”

Pamela said, in the past, she would travel to Savannah, Georgia around Christmas and New Year’s.

In 2021, weather delays and cancelations left her stranded in Georgia for two days. This year, she canceled her flight a day before her departure.

“I was originally planned on leaving out tomorrow, but it’s too much stress with everything that’s going on,” Pamela said.

Pamela’s flight was not with Southwest. Many people who are traveling with Southwest airlines are upset.

Bad weather, plus technology issues led the company to cancel more than 60 percent of their flights for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the airline canceled additional 2,300 flights, but say normal operations should resume on Friday.

By then, travelers like Lameer and his father would already be at their destination. The father-son duo flew into Louisville Thursday morning and will drive the rest of their trip to Nashville.

They are driving not because of the weather but to enjoy the scenery. This is Lameer’s first time in Kentucky. He and his father are traveling to Nashville from Philadelphia for Lameer’s performance. Lameer is a singer-songwriter.

They didn’t fly with Southwest Airlines. Lameer said from checking in, security and departure, they had no problems. For the father-son duo, it’s about the journey just as much as their destination.

“The things we may come across going from Kentucky to Nashville is what I am most excited for,” said airport traveler Lameer Jhon. “I know people are experiencing delays and whatnot. I am fortunate that we didn’t experience those things. This trip means a lot. I am excited for people to see my talent. That’s something I love to do.”

The situation with Southwest Airlines is making people rethink their backup plans. The airline announced that customers impacted by a flight cancellation or significant delays between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 can submit receipts for consideration.

Many travelers are saying the best thing to do is book early and get protection on your tickets.

Andrew says he booked his girlfriend’s flight worry-free. After learning about all the cancelations and weather delays, he remained hopeful. He said excitement for seeing his significant other increased as she boarded her flight to Louisville.

“I was like oh god please let her be able to come in cause right after the snowstorm and everything I was worried about that,” said Andrew Whitworth. “Now, everything is smooth sailing.”

Andrew shared that despite all the issues with Southwest airlines in the future he will still keep them as an option.

According to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), Southwest is one of four airlines that does *not* rebook passengers with other airlines due to cancelations and delays.

The DOT launched a dashboard showing each airline and its responsibilities in delays and cancelations.

