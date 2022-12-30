Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville travelers share tips amid Southwest Airlines issues

All the delays and cancelations are changing how people plan to travel in the future.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, travelers with Southwest were still seeing delays.

A spokesperson with Muhammad Ali Airport said that on Thursday, Southwest had 12 scheduled departures. Of those, eight were canceled.The issues with Southwest Airlines are changing how people plan for trips in the future.

“Sometimes it’s not about getting back to Louisville, but it’s the transfer,” said Pamela, an airport traveler. “You may have to transfer planes in a city with a snowstorm. Then, you get that hang-up. I advise anyone traveling to have two additional days for unexpected delays.”

Pamela said, in the past, she would travel to Savannah, Georgia around Christmas and New Year’s.

In 2021, weather delays and cancelations left her stranded in Georgia for two days. This year, she canceled her flight a day before her departure.

“I was originally planned on leaving out tomorrow, but it’s too much stress with everything that’s going on,” Pamela said.

Pamela’s flight was not with Southwest. Many people who are traveling with Southwest airlines are upset.

Bad weather, plus technology issues led the company to cancel more than 60 percent of their flights for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the airline canceled additional 2,300 flights, but say normal operations should resume on Friday.

By then, travelers like Lameer and his father would already be at their destination. The father-son duo flew into Louisville Thursday morning and will drive the rest of their trip to Nashville.

They are driving not because of the weather but to enjoy the scenery. This is Lameer’s first time in Kentucky. He and his father are traveling to Nashville from Philadelphia for Lameer’s performance. Lameer is a singer-songwriter.

They didn’t fly with Southwest Airlines. Lameer said from checking in, security and departure, they had no problems. For the father-son duo, it’s about the journey just as much as their destination.

“The things we may come across going from Kentucky to Nashville is what I am most excited for,” said airport traveler Lameer Jhon. “I know people are experiencing delays and whatnot. I am fortunate that we didn’t experience those things. This trip means a lot. I am excited for people to see my talent. That’s something I love to do.”

The situation with Southwest Airlines is making people rethink their backup plans. The airline announced that customers impacted by a flight cancellation or significant delays between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 can submit receipts for consideration.

Many travelers are saying the best thing to do is book early and get protection on your tickets.

Andrew says he booked his girlfriend’s flight worry-free. After learning about all the cancelations and weather delays, he remained hopeful. He said excitement for seeing his significant other increased as she boarded her flight to Louisville.

“I was like oh god please let her be able to come in cause right after the snowstorm and everything I was worried about that,” said Andrew Whitworth. “Now, everything is smooth sailing.”

Andrew shared that despite all the issues with Southwest airlines in the future he will still keep them as an option.

According to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), Southwest is one of four airlines that does *not* rebook passengers with other airlines due to cancelations and delays.

The DOT launched a dashboard showing each airline and its responsibilities in delays and cancelations.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

The Kentucky Expo Center is the home of the Kentucky State Fair, along with trade shows,...
Ky. Expo Center announces parking rate increases in 2023
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
Mayor Fischer, Congressman Yarmuth announce transportation grants
Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire...
UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board
Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical...
Mayor Fischer unveils historic marker memorializing Breonna Taylor, protests