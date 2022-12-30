Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls.

Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m.

Huls said when officials arrived, they located a man who had died at the scene of the crash.

According to Indiana State Police, they have video evidence that investigators are using at this time.

“The subject was struck by a southbound semi-truck,” Huls said. “It was dark at the time the pedestrian was in the roadway.”

ISP said they do not believe there was any alcohol or wrongdoing on the driver’s part.

“It was just a tragic circumstance with somebody that was apparently attempting to cross the interstate on foot, after hours,” said Huls. “It’s not well lit, it’s damp out, it’s very dark, it’s very hard to see even with the headlights, so it’s just a tragic situation all the way around.”

Huls said the semi-truck driver pull over immediately when the incident occurred.

ISP said investigations are still ongoing.

