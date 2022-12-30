Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m.

When officials arrived, they located a man that had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Phillips Lane. The victim was taken to the location on Newburg Road by private means.

LMPD is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

