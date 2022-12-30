Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL hospital to be treated for his injuries.
LMPD said that the victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
LMPD is handling this investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous crime tip portal.
