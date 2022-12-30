Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL hospital to be treated for his injuries.

LMPD said that the victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

LMPD is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous crime tip portal.

