Man struck, killed by semi truck on I-65; Indiana State Police investigating

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has died after he was struck and killed by a semi truck on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Thursday night.

Indiana State Police confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 p.m., when officers were called to the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South in Clark County.

Early investigation revealed the man was attempting to run west across the I-65 southbound lanes when a southbound semi truck struck him.

Police said the driver of the truck immediately stopped and contacted police.

The man died at the scene, according to the release. He has not yet been identified, and next-of-kin have not been notified.

Police said alcohol or drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.

