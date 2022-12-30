Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Preparations underway for mayoral inauguration, open house at Metro Hall

Greenberg previously stated the inauguration will be a private event, but the public will be...
Greenberg previously stated the inauguration will be a private event, but the public will be invited to an open house event that will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will be welcoming in a new mayor for the first time in 12 years on Monday.

On Friday, crews were preparing Metro Hall for the inauguration of Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg, which is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Greenberg previously stated the inauguration will be a private event, but the public will be invited to an open house event that will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At the open house, guests will be invited to meet with Greenberg, his family and his new administration.

“I think are hopes are just being able to open the doors to as many people as possible,” Emily Martin, the mayor’s Special Events Coordinator said. “To welcome our new mayor to the city and for a chance for them to just speak to new-elected officials, voice any concerns, or hopes for the future for Louisville.”

TARC announced it would be offering fare-free rides all day on Jan. 2 as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of...
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day

Latest News

The Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular 50th Anniversary
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
After he got everyone talking by tracking the activity of a dying brain, UofL Health...
UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain
Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who...
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response