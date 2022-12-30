Preparations underway for mayoral inauguration, open house at Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will be welcoming in a new mayor for the first time in 12 years on Monday.

On Friday, crews were preparing Metro Hall for the inauguration of Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg, which is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Greenberg previously stated the inauguration will be a private event, but the public will be invited to an open house event that will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At the open house, guests will be invited to meet with Greenberg, his family and his new administration.

“I think are hopes are just being able to open the doors to as many people as possible,” Emily Martin, the mayor’s Special Events Coordinator said. “To welcome our new mayor to the city and for a chance for them to just speak to new-elected officials, voice any concerns, or hopes for the future for Louisville.”

TARC announced it would be offering fare-free rides all day on Jan. 2 as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.