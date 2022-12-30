Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area.

Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier.

Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.

When reached for a comment, the United States Postal Service said they are investigating customer’s concerns and are working to correct deficiencies in certain neighborhoods.

USPS also said it seeks assistance from the community to report mail outages directly, which can be done online here.

Read the full statement below:

“USPS gladly works on specific issues from the community when brought to our attention. For assistance, customers can go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. Customers can also private message on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/USPS. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

