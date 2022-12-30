Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022,...
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.(Source: Gray Media Group, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.

The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. But VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of...
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
Southwest Airlines schedule returns to relative normalcy
New nonstop flights from Louisville to Boston will be available from the Louisville Muhammad...
Delta adds nonstop flight service from Louisville to Boston
A man died as he was trying to help others.
Remembering victims of Buffalo's winter storm