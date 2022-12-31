Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m.

When officials arrived, they located an adult male that had been shot and a juvenile that received a graze wound. The man was taken to UofL Hospital and the juvenile was taken to Audubon Hospital. Both are believed to have received non life-threatening injuries.

LMPD said this appears to be an isolated incident.

As of right now, there are no suspects.

LMPD is handing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

This is the second shooting to occur at the Fairgrounds in the last 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

Best ways to deal with pet allergies
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards: Dec. 31 2022
Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the...
Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1
christmas new years celebration generic
FORECAST: Rainy start to Saturday, drier conditions in time for the ball drop