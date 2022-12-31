1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30a.m.

When officials arrived, they located an adult male that had been shot and a juvenile that received a graze wound. The man was taken to UofL Hospital and the juvenile was taken to Audubon Hospital. Both are believed to have received non life-threatening injuries.

LMPD said this appears to be an isolated incident.

As of right now, there are no suspects.

LMPD is handing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

This is the second shooting to occur at the Fairgrounds in the last 24 hours.

