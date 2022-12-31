Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Best ways to deal with pet allergies

(WXIX)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing?

Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you’re allergic to your four-legged friend.

“When people get a pet, they can have a lot of acute symptoms right away if they’re allergic,” Dr. Hong said. “Your eyes and nose could itch. You could also experience sneezing and a stuffy nose.”

Dr. Hong said people with pet allergies are reacting to proteins found in the animal’s fur, skin, urine and saliva.

Any pet can produce allergens, and there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic cat or dog.

With this in mind, there are some options to alleviate the symptoms of pet allergies.

Dr. Hong recommends keeping pets out of the bedroom and off furniture, especially if it has upholstery.

It’s also a good idea to put an air filter in rooms where your cat or dog spends a lot of time.

As far as cleaning, make sure to vacuum regularly and wipe down hard surfaces with a damp cloth.

Dr. Hong said the allergens that cats produce can linger a lot longer when compared to a dog.

“When it comes to cats, the protein we’re allergic to lasts and lingers for a long time, so that protein doesn’t break down for up to four months,” Dr. Hong said. “If a family decided to remove a cat from their home environment, or if you visited a family with cats, the protein lingers for four months.”

Although you can’t get rid of pet allergies, Dr. Hong said there are different treatment options for symptoms, including medications and allergy shots.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the...
Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1
According to Norton Healthcare, they saw an increase in visits because of the flu, RSV, and...
Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Norton Children’s Hospital issues car seat safety warnings
The New Year is approaching fast, and some people may be putting too much pressure on...
Health officials provide tips to ease stress of New Year’s resolutions