FORECAST: Happy New Year! Pleasant and cloudy start to 2023

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, January 1, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 8am Sunday
  • Warm temperatures continue into this week with highs near 70° by Tuesday
  • Showers and storms likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, a few could be strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for areas south of the Ohio River with limited visibility likely for areas all across the region.

Temperatures today will warm to near the 60° mark. A few peaks of sunshine are possible as well under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds steadily increase Sunday night ahead of our next rain-maker. Temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s.

Most of Monday looks mostly cloudy and dry, but storm chances will increase during the second half of the day.

Highs during the day will be warm and spring-like, soaring well into the 60s. Thunderstorms are likely Monday night into early Tuesday.

Some of these could be strong, but the highest chance for that looks to be southwest of our area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

