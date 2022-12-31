Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville’s Black Six honored with new historical marker

On Friday, five decades later, the Black Six and their families receive an apology from Mayor Greg Fischer.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer carried out one of his last public acts as mayor.

A historical marker outside of Metro Hall shares the story of the Black Six and apologizes for the city’s mistreatment of them and their families.

“Now I was not the mayor in 1968, but I have represented the institution of the city government of Louisville for these past twelve years,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “On behalf of the city, I apologize to the Black Six for the grievous wrongs of the government toward them.”

Fifty years ago, six African Americans were arrested for crimes they never committed. In May of 1968, a police stop in west Louisville led to outrage, the Louisville Rebellion in Parkland, and the arrests of one woman and five black men. They’re known as the Black Six.

“In 1967-68, I was 10-years-old. I was living almost a dream, which was nothing like the nightmare I was about to live,”  said Walter T. Cosby Jr., whose father was one of Black Six. “When he got accused of being a part of the Black Six, you think of a man on trial. That’s not the case. You got a family on trial, too.”

The Black Six was prosecuted and stood trial on conspiracy charges related to the Louisville rebellion. Their case was eventually dismissed, and they were acquitted. Lawyers who were working on the case knew they needed justice.

Fifty-four years later, the wounds are not healed, but a historical marker gives the families of the Black Six some closure.

“She would be very happy today to know that history is being made,” said Cheri Bryant Hamilton, whose mother was one of the Black Six. “If you don’t know anyone except Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, or Harriet Tubman, you are missing parts of history. You don’t know about Ruth Bryants, Sam Hawkins, or the Anne Bradens. The people stood up and spoke out. Now, with this marker, history is being taught and people will ask questions. Hopefully, it will spark a discussion on why it happened and how we can prevent it.”

The historical marker outside of Metro Hall on Fifth Street is a sign that’s moving the community forward on a journey that is never over.

One of the Black Six, Walter T. Cosby Sr., died before hearing the apology, fifty years in the making.

“My dad just passed in June. I know he is smiling. I know he’s happy, but I don’t think he let it affect him. He just moved on,” said Cosby.

The marker is a physical reminder of the events of May 1968 and the pain the Black Six endured.  Sam Hawkins, one of the two living members of the Black Six, hopes people see the marker and learn a lesson that only the past can teach.

“We are people in this nation, so let’s come together,” said Sam Hawkins, one of the Black Six. “People in Louisville, we are trying to bring harmony and peace. We are having difficulties from some people holding onto old mentalities.”

