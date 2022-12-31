Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1

Marijuana
Marijuana(WLBT)
By David Ochoa
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Beshear signed the orders last month. He said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people.

“Like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer,” Beshear said.

If you’re diagnosed with any of the 21 conditions listed in the order, you can use marijuana to treat yourself starting January 1st. But there are limitations.

You need to buy the marijuana from a state that legally sells it and keep the receipt, you can’t have more than eight ounces, and you need proof that you’ve been diagnosed with one of the conditions.

“This is such a better answer for than 16, 17 prescriptions. Most of them opioids,” Beshear said.

While the order does open the door to medical marijuana use, there are still some obstacles, especially for people in Louisville.

Marijuana isn’t legal in Indiana and only people who live in Ohio can buy it there.

Illinois, Virginia, and Missouri are the closest states where marijuana is fully legal.

“The executive order isn’t going to make it convenient for anyone on the medical marijuana front. What it will ensure is that they’re not a criminal,” Beshear said.

Beshear said this is why it’s important that the Kentucky legislature legalize medical marijuana.

“I am the first to admit that the executive order is imperfect because the legislature should’ve done this a long time ago,” Beshear said.

The other executive order he signed was about regulating Delta 8. Delta 8 is between marijuana and hemp. It has THC, but lower than marijuana.

Beshear said a Kentucky court has ruled it legal.

“I want our people to get it close to home, and I don’t want them to have to drive to Illinois, but that takes an act of the legislature,” Beshear said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized the governor when signed the order in November. He said the general assembly must be allowed to have their say.

The state legislature meets on January 3, two days after the orders take effect.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of...
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day

Latest News

Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of...
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
Indiana State Police confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the 2.5 mile marker of...
Man struck, killed by semi truck on I-65; Indiana State Police investigating
Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and...
Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches
Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot