Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers among rescuers to help family in helicopter crash

NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue people in a helicopter crash. (Source: WFTS, TAMPA POLICE DEPT. (911 CALL & AERIALS), HUNTER HUPP, CNN)
By JJ Burton
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFTS) - An NFL player is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action with others after a helicopter crashed off the coast of Davis Island.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and several others worked together as a rescue team to help get people out of the downed helicopter.

The Hupp family said they were on a sightseeing helicopter ride when it suddenly went down.

Hunter Hupp was on the tour with his parents. He said he was worried that they weren’t going to make it out alive.

“My dad was able to get a door open. Helicopters are not watertight, and when the door opened it filled up fast,” Hupp said.

According to Hupp, it took 10 to 15 seconds for the cabin to fill up with water.

“It’s like those movies where water slowly fills the room and you take your last breath of air,” Hupp said. “I really thought I was going to die in that helicopter.”

But three men came to the rescue on jet skis, and it happened to be Gabbert and his two brothers.

“I was expecting the worst-case scenario once I realized it was a helicopter,” Gabbert said.

Gabbert and his brothers were able to get the pilot and the Hupp family onto their jet skis.

Tampa police, firefighters, the Coast Guard, and Marine Patrol all responded to the scene too. Gabbert said the first responders were the real heroes.

“I just happened to be in that situation. Thankfully, it all turned out positive,” Gabbert said.

Hupp said his parents had gotten him the helicopter ride as a Christmas gift and it took a lot to get his father on the helicopter as he is afraid of heights.

According to Hupp, the helicopter ride was most likely his father’s first and last.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Phoenix police investigating a shooting involving at least six male victims. The shooting...
9 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say
christmas new years celebration generic
FORECAST: A cool and dry night to ring in the new year
Dr. Hong said people with pet allergies are reacting to proteins found in the animal’s fur,...
Best ways to deal with pet allergies