Baptist Health Louisville welcomes first baby of the new year

Riley Dove was born on New Year’s Day at 2:49 a.m.(Baptist Health Louisville)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new year brings new beginnings, and one Louisville couple rang in the new year by welcoming the birth of their daughter.

Riley Dove was announced as the first baby born into the new year at Baptist Health Louisville. She came into the world at 2:49 a.m. weighing 6 lb., 5.5 ounces.

Her parents, Nicole and Derrick, are overjoyed. Welcome to the world, Riley Dove.

