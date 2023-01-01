Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year

(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada(Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Hardin, UofL Health)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Year brings new beginnings, and in the case of local hospitals, new bundles of joy are welcomed into the world.

Hospitals in the Louisville area shared photos of the first newborns born after the ball dropped on Jan. 1, 2023.

Around 2:08 a.m., Lauren and Gabe welcomed their daughter River Aubrey at Baptist Health Hardin. She weighed in at 7 lbs, 9 ounces and 21 inches.

River Aubrey was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:08 a.m.
River Aubrey was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:08 a.m.(Baptist Health HArdin)

Soon after, Riley Dove was announced as the first baby born into the new year at Baptist Health Louisville. She came into the world at 2:49 a.m. weighing 6 lb., 5.5 ounces.

Her parents, Nicole and Derrick, are overjoyed. Welcome to the world, Riley Dove.

Riley Dove was born on New Year’s Day at 2:49 a.m.
Riley Dove was born on New Year’s Day at 2:49 a.m.(Baptist Health Louisville)

UofL Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 3:09 a.m.

Azrael Lee Boaz Prada weighed in at 6lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long.

Azrael Lee Boaz Prada weighed 6lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long.
Azrael Lee Boaz Prada weighed 6lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long.(UofL Health)

“It is our privilege to work with families during one of life’s most special times—the birth of a new baby,” manager of labor and deliver at University of Louisville Hospital’s Center for Women and Infants Lisa Bunnell said. “The arrival for of the first little one in the New Year is especially anticipated. Congratulations to all our New Year’s babies.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

