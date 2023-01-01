Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime.

By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot.

“This shows us that much effort is needed in 2023 to continue to impact the trauma on children and families alike, regardless of a slight drop in the numbers compared to 2020 and 2021,” Christopher 2X said.

At the end of 2021, there were 188 fatal homicides, the highest in Louisville’s history. In 2020 there were 173, the second highest in Louisville’s history.

In the last three years since the start of the pandemic in 2020, there have been over 500 lives lost and over 1,500 people have been shot.

“Our hope, as an organization that focuses on children ages four to13 years old who suffer from direct trauma impact and secondary trauma due to violence around them and their neighborhoods, is that in 2023 we will not repeat what we have seen over the last three devastating years,” 2X said. “The violence has been so constantly redundant. It does not allow children and families alike to thrive in safe and habitable environments for their much-needed growth in peaceful settings. Let’s look at 2023 as a significant opportunity to advocate against this destructive behavior and encourage the best in all of us when we can.”

