Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

President Biden to travel to Covington

Expected to give remarks on infrastructure
President Biden expected to be in Covington next week
President Biden expected to be in Covington next week
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, January 4th, President Biden is expected to be in Covington, where he will give remarks about the economy and infrastructure.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $1.635 billion in funding for the construction of a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The new bridge project is expected to improve traffic flow and increase safety, without adding tolls.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, according to Governor Beshear.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Latest News

Memorial candles
Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center offers programs, support for the New Year
LMPD said they responded to 249 calls for service reporting gunfire on New Year's Eve and New...
Phoenix Hill home damaged by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Craig Greenberg becomes Louisville’s 51st Mayor
ISP Sellersburg Investigating Fatal Crash involving a Pedestrian
Indiana man hit by semi-truck, killed in Clark County
The crash happened on I-465 south near the 18.2 mile marker on the west side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis man arrested on intoxication charges after crashing into state trooper’s car