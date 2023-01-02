Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies 28-year-old man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Reginald Speight shot. LMDP spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Speight died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

