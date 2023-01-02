Contact Troubleshooters
Craig Greenberg becomes Louisville’s 51st Mayor

By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg took the oath of office Monday, promising an agenda to make the city “safer, stronger and healthier.”

Greenberg was greeted with cheers as he welcomed people to the inauguration at Louisville Metro Hall and day one of his administration.

He became Louisville’s 51st Mayor just as the city ended its third straight year of triple-digit homicides.

Greenberg discussed his goals for public safety, the issue he described as his top priority.

”That means a city where we all feel safe in every neighborhood, every business, every park, every bus stop,” Greenberg said outlining his goals. “That’s critical and necessary everywhere, and especially right here as we work to reinvigorate our beautiful downtown.”

As the city waits for the findings from a Justice Department investigation into LMPD patterns and practices, Greenberg spoke about making LMPD the best police department in the country.

”To do that, we have to put our hard-working, dedicated officers to succeed and do the job the right way,” Greenberg said.

Possibly the new Mayor’s biggest decision in the coming months will be the selection of a new police chief.

Greenberg pledged support for officers through training, recruitment, pay and leadership. He also stressed transparency.

”We will improve transparency, collaboration and accountability at LMPD and throughout all of metro government,” he said. “And that starts with me.”

