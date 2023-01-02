Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022.

This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, on Saturday, another shooting happened at the fairgrounds. This time, a man was shot, and a juvenile was grazed by a bullet in the lobby between the gun show and the flea market. This shooting led the Kentucky Expo Center to cancel the gun show on Sunday.

Police do not believe both shootings are connected.

Flea market representatives emphasize the safety and comfort of the vendors and customers as a priority.

Trudy Herron, a Flea Market Vendor for three decades, is still in disbelief that a shooting would happen at the flea market in the first place.

“Nope, never seen something like this happen at the flea market, and I been coming here for thirty years,” said Trudy Herron, a Flea Market Vendor.

Police believe that Saturday’s shooting is an isolated incident.

Twenty-four hours later, the West Hall at the fairgrounds looked completely different. The window shattered by bullets is now boarded up and flea market customers are shopping around. A reminder that life goes on.

“A friend of mine says they haven’t been to a movie theatre since what happened in Colorado,” said Barbara Vote, a Flea Market customer. “It’s a shame. You don’t want that to control your life, but you must be aware. I don’t know what the answer is. I really don’t.”

Flea Market vendors say the markets have been going on for years without problems like Friday or Saturday’s shootings.

