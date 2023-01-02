Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Storms move in tonight, some strong at times through Tuesday

Strong storms are possible on Tuesday.
Strong storms are possible on Tuesday.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms arrive closer to midnight tonight
  • A few strong storms with gusty winds overnight and through midday Tuesday
  • Cooler air arrives by late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms will move in closer to midnight tonight, bringing rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Some of these storms will be strong. Winds outside of thunderstorms will gust up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will remain steady in the 60s overnight.

Ongoing thunderstorms Tuesday morning will create some travel headaches for the morning commute.

Strong storms with damaging winds aren’t out of the question. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s as winds gust up to 35 mph.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday night as a cold front passes through, but these don’t look to be as widespread compared to the morning round. A few stronger storms are possible, but the chance is low.

After a small remaining shower chance Wednesday morning we’ll see a partly sunny sky by afternoon with highs in the 50s.

By Thursday the parent low-pressure system behind the front that drove Tuesday’s storms will be moving across the Great Lakes.

This will create a few scattered rain and snow showers in our area during the day on Thursday, but thankfully temperatures will be too high and precipitation amounts too light to lead to any issues.

We’ll dry out for Friday with highs in the 40s before another rain and snow shower chance arrives by Saturday.

