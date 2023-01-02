FORECAST: Stormy, windy, warm start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 60s today & tomorrow

Afternoon showers become overnight storms; some thunderstorms may be strong/severe

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are possible today, mainly in the afternoon, ahead of our next system. Temperatures warm into the 60s this afternoon. Wind increases during the afternoon and evening hours.

As we approach midnight, showers and thunderstorms become widespread. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are expected overnight. Some of tonight’s storms may be strong; damaging winds will be the main threat.

Showers and thunderstorms remain Tuesday morning, tapering off to showers for the afternoon. The wind will remain strong, with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH. Tomorrow’s highs max out in the mid to upper 60s.

As the cold front passes through Tuesday night, another batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected. While some may be strong, the threat will depend on how much the atmosphere can rebound earlier in the day. Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Some rain may linger into early Wednesday morning. Closely monitoring the potential for rain and snow showers on Thursday.

