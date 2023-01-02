Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center offers programs, support for the New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Entering the new year without a loved one can be a difficult challenge for those grieving.

Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center is offering programming and counseling services to remind members of the community they font have to face their grief alone.

The center’s 2023 programming begins with a small group gathering for adults heading into the new year after a loss, the release said. Participants will have the opportunity to share their grief journey and receive support from a licensed grief counselor.

Grief Resolutions for the New Year will be held on Wednesday with two in-person sessions at the Grief Counseling Center located at 3526 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205. For more information or to register, click or tap here.

Group programs are offered in-person and online and provide a space for others who have experienced loss. Services are available for adults, children, and teens.

To view the 2023 Group Counseling Schedule and to register to participate, click or tap here. For more information or to register by phone, call the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502-456-5451 or 888-345-8197.

