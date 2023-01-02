Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center offers programs, support for the New Year

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Entering the new year without a loved one can be a difficult challenge for those grieving.

Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center is offering programming and counseling services to remind members of the community they font have to face their grief alone.

The center’s 2023 programming begins with a small group gathering for adults heading into the new year after a loss, the release said. Participants will have the opportunity to share their grief journey and receive support from a licensed grief counselor.

Grief Resolutions for the New Year will be held on Wednesday with two in-person sessions at the Grief Counseling Center located at 3526 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205. For more information or to register, click or tap here.

Group programs are offered in-person and online and provide a space for others who have experienced loss. Services are available for adults, children, and teens.

To view the 2023 Group Counseling Schedule and to register to participate, click or tap here. For more information or to register by phone, call the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502-456-5451 or 888-345-8197.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Latest News

Police tape remains outside a home where a man was shot
LMPD investigating three homicides in first two days of 2023
LMPD said they responded to 249 calls for service reporting gunfire on New Year's Eve and New...
Phoenix Hill home damaged by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Craig Greenberg becomes Louisville’s 51st Mayor
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives first speech as city’s top official