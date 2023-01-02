Indiana man hit by semi-truck, killed in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after an Austin, Indiana man was hit by a semi-truck and killed Thursday night in Sellersburg.

Around 8:30 p.m. ISP said emergency units responded to the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 southbound in Clark County.

Early investigation found that 62-year-old Larry Caudill was attempting to run west across the I-65 southbound lanes when a semi-truck hit and killed him.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped and called for help. Investigators said alcohol or drug use is not believed to be a factor regarding the semi-truck driver.

Caudill was not believed to be a stranded motorist, and investigators are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.

This crash is still under investigation.

