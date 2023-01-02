Indianapolis man arrested on intoxication charges after crashing into state trooper’s car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indianapolis man was arrested on intoxication charges after police said he crashed into a state trooper’s car on New Year’s Day.

Around 3:40 a.m. several Indiana State Troopers and other emergency responders were called to respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on I-465 southbound near the 18.2 mile marker on the west side of Indianapolis. ISP said at least eight vehicles were involved.

One person was severely injured and was taken to the hospital, while several lanes of I-465 were closed for the investigation.

ISP said an off-duty trooper was called out to the scene to assist with the crash. She was parked in the closed area of the crash scene with her emergency lights on when an Indianapolis man crashed into the car.

The Dodge Charger was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by 45-year-old Tony Staker.

ISP said the trooper was standing outside her vehicle when the crash happened and was not injured.

Staker was believed to be under the influence and was taken into custody and then to a local hospital for a blood draw.

The results of that test are pending. He was then taken to Marion County Jail and faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

ISP said the cause of the multi-vehicle crash is still under investigation.

From December 31 into January 1, troopers arrested five intoxicated drivers overnight.

ISP said two of the arrests involved crashes, and another one was a wrong-way driver on Same Jones Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.