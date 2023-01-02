LMPD investigating three homicides in first two days of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in just the first two days of 2023.

The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.

On Sunday, LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 pm.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Reginald Speight shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Just after midnight on Monday, Louisville officers responded to the 400 block of East Oak Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Soon after, around 1:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Neighbors told WAVE News about the moment they heard shots ring out.

“In the hallway just coming out of the bathroom and I just stopped in my tracks,” Kristen Millwood said. “There were three or four gunshots.”

Milwood has lived on Beechwood just north of the Mid City Mall since 2005. She said this is a first.

“I do think the neighborhood is safe,” she said. “But it is disturbing, I was disturbed last night. I told my son to come back in, and lock the door.”

LMPD said the three deadly shootings are spread across the city and don’t believe they’re connected.

“It does not appear that any of these cases are related, or part of a larger trend,” LMPD Assistant Chief Aaron Crowell said.

He said the start of the new year is frustrating.

“In a lot of ways we have made a lot of progress in the last year, but we have a long way to go,” Crowell said.

He said the department cleared half of its cases last year, well above the department’s history. But he said detectives need the public’s help.

In a lot of cases, one little thing goes the right way, and those cases get solved,” Crowell said.

Elizabeth Pike heard gunshots around midnight near her home on East Oak street. A neighbor said they found a man in a running SUV gasping for air, bullet holes riddling the car. The man died at the hospital hours later.

“You hear gunshots all over the place,” Pike said. “I hear ‘em down on Jackson, next thing you know you hear the police go by, you hear them everywhere around here. I mean when’s it going to stop.”

She hopes Mayor Craig Greenberg’s personal experience will cause things to change.

“He got shot at, maybe he will do something,” Pike said.

Police said they have no suspects in these cases, but would not go into detail about any leads.

They’ve asked the public to send them any information they might have.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

