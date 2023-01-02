Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash

By Greg Phelps
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and his passenger are injured in an early morning crash.

The crash happened at 12:00 am Monday morning at Jackson and Lampton Street near Meyzeek Middle School.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was in his cruiser going north on Jackson Street and was about to go through an intersection when a car went through a stop sign and hit him.

The officer and someone he was transporting suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.

The LMPD 4th Division command is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

