Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in critical condition after shooting near Shelby Park

Man in critical condition after shooting near Shelby Park.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Shelby Park.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street Monday morning at 12:05 am.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

He is in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation because of the severity of the victims’ injuries.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

Latest News

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
An officer and his passenger were injured in the crash.
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash
Strong storms are possible on Tuesday.
FORECAST: Stormy, windy, warm start to the week
After a pipe broke at their headquarters, the Savannah Smiles Foundation is looking for help...
Savannah Smiles Foundations looks to recover after a broken pipe floods their headquarters