Man in critical condition after shooting near Shelby Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street Monday morning at 12:05 am.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

He is in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation because of the severity of the victims’ injuries.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking here.

