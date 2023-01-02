Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who received a fatal gunshot wound. Officials confirmed he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
The Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular 50th Anniversary
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
FORECAST: Patchy fog and mild temperatures tonight
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky