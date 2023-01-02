Man dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who received a fatal gunshot wound. Officials confirmed he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.