Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies from injuries at hospital after shooting near Shelby Park

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Shelby Park has died from his injuries.

Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street.

Officers found a man shot and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives his first speech as the city's top official.
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg gives first speech as city’s top official
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
An officer and his passenger were injured in the crash.
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash
Strong storms are possible on Tuesday.
FORECAST: Stormy, windy, warm start to the week