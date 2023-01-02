Man dies from injuries at hospital after shooting near Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Shelby Park has died from his injuries.

Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street.

Officers found a man shot and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

