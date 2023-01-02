Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

No one has been arrested in the case.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking here.

