Phoenix Hill home damaged by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the start of New Year’s Eve through the end of New Year’s Day, Louisville police said over 200 calls came in reporting gunfire.

LMPD said they responded to 249 calls for service, some were considered celebratory gunfire. Barry Steiger said his Phoenix Hill home was hit by celebratory gunfire around the time the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve.

”I heard a whoosh that I had never heard before in my life,” Steiger said. ”I don’t know how many were shooting. There was more gunfire in this neighborhood than there were fireworks and firecrackers. I was hearing automatics, semi, automatics, and probably assault rile sounds.”

Around midnight, Steiger said he was in bed with his dog when a bullet flew through his home. He said the bullet went through his living room wall and then hit another wall, landing on the floor outside his bedroom.

Steiger said when he went outside, he found 20 more shell casings around his condo.

On Monday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday throughout the years.

“While this is not a very good idea,” he said. “It’s also against the law. Louisville Metro government passed an ordinance, which basically states you cannot fire a gun in Louisville Metro if you are not on a proper licensing zone firing range. Also, not within 300 feet of a building that may be occupied.”

Healey said the penalty for the ordinance is a misdemeanor offense, which can bring up to 12 months in prison and a $500 fine. Bullets that are fired in the air will travel back down, and Healey said people may be unaware that this can cause unintended serious injury.

Healey said it also puts a strain on emergency services, such as police, fire and EMS workers.

“When responding to what may be a ‘shots fired’ run,” Healey said. “They may not be able to make it or they have a delayed response to an actual shooting or someone who is having a medical emergency.”

Steiger said he’s filing a police report soon and is lucky to be alive.

”I don’t want to have to take my dog somewhere else,” Steiger said. “To another city or town to feel safe at my home on New Year’s Eve.”

