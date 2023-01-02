Southern Indiana elementary school heightens security after child taken from playground

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday.

In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student.

The administration, a school resource officer and police quickly responded to the incident and the student was brought back to the school within minutes.

Scott County District 1 was placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved, the letter said.

The school said they are reassessing playground protocol to increase security and safety for students.

Counselors will be available for students on Tuesday.

