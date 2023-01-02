Contact Troubleshooters
Woman arrested after second-grader abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.(Austin Indiana Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A 34-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she was accused of abduction a second-grade girl from a Southern Indiana Elementary school Monday afternoon.

Superintendent of Austin Elementary School Trevor Jones said a woman jumped the fence, came onto the school’s playground, grabbed the student and took off.

“Our staff notified the office, who notified our school resource officer who notified the local police,” Jones said. “And fortunately, we had the student back within minutes. The adult was arrested within minutes. We are very fortunate that the student is physically fine.”

A letter sent home to families of students said Scott County District 1 was placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved.

Austin, Indiana police arrested 34-year-old Brittany Hurt. She was charged with kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety officials, criminal trespassing and public nudity.

Jones said the school does not know the reasoning for Hurtt’s actions or if there was a connection to the student.

“I don’t know the details on that,” Jones said, referring to the public nudity charge. “She had her clothes on when she was on school property.”

The school said they are reassessing playground protocol to increase security and safety for students. Counselors will be available for students on Tuesday.

Jones said this was an isolated incident.

