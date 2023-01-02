Contact Troubleshooters
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school

Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Brittany Hurtt was arrested and charged with kidnapping.(Austin Indiana Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday.

In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student.

The administration, a school resource officer and police quickly responded to the incident and the student was brought back to the school within minutes.

Scott County District 1 was placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved, the letter said.

Austin Indiana police arrested 34-year-old Brittany Hurt. She was charged with kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety officials, criminal trespassing and public nudity.

The school said they are reassessing playground protocol to increase security and safety for students. Counselors will be available for students on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

