1 killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are in the early stages of the city’s latest homicide investigation.

Just after 1:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue on a reported shooting found the victim, who police say is an adult male. The victim was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made and police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives are asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

