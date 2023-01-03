Contact Troubleshooters
1 killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a January 3, 2023 homicide in the 900 block...
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a January 3, 2023 homicide in the 900 block of Esquire Alley.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are in the early stages of the city’s latest homicide investigation.

Just after 1:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue on a reported shooting found the victim, who police say is an adult male. The victim was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made and police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives are asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

