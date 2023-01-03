Contact Troubleshooters
24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday.

According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street.

Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

