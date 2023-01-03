Contact Troubleshooters
AG Cameron signs paperwork for Ky. gubernatorial race

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has officially signed the paperwork to enter the governor’s race.

He was joined by his wife, mother and other supporters in Frankfort on Tuesday.

Cameron said he is proud of the work he has done as Kentucky’s top lawyer and hopes to continue that in the state’s top office.

“We’ve been in the arena, and we’ve taken the slings and arrows. We’ve stood up for strong, conservative values and principles. We’ve never wavered. We’ve done our job without fear of failing. And I think you need somebody, particularly in today’s environment, again, that can do this job with a smile on their face, but will stand for principle,” Cameron said.

Cameron said he will kick off his tour of having conversations with those across the state this week.

His first stop will be in Bowling Green on Thursday.

