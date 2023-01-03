Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison

SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - New details revealed a 34-year-old woman charged with kidnapping an eight-year-old from a southern Indiana elementary school had tried to take another student moments before.

Brittany Hurtt did not appear Tuesday in court in person, instead by zoom from the Scott County Jail for her initial appearance.

The judge explained four of the eight counts against her come with prison terms of up to six years. She entered a not-guilty plea.

Parents of students at the elementary school just want to understand how this could happen.

“I still have a lot of questions,” parent Alyssa Couch said. “Like what if the lady was armed? There is a lot of questions.”

Prosecutors filed kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges in addition to several others.

Police said Hurtt climbed over the playground fence at Austin Elementary and grabbed a seven-year-old’s wrist and said, ‘come with me, let’s start a family.’”

That child wrenched free and ran. Hurtt was able to grab an eight-year-old though, lifted her over the fence, and then ran with the child to her home a half mile away.

Police said they turned up Hurtt’s street two minutes after they got the call, where they were flagged down by a man driving a silver Chevy.

Driving the Chevy was Hurtt’s husband, along with the eight-year-old. One officer took the child back to school while others tried to arrest Hurtt, who was naked and running up the street.

Documents said when officers caught up with her, she struggled and fought back, yelling about God and fondling herself while halfway in the squad car.

Police said they got her to stop, and took her to the emergency room. She was cleared to go to jail after she said she understood she was under arrest for kidnapping a child.

The kidnapping charges face a maximum of six years in prison each. The judge said three years was typically given.

Bond was set at $7,500 cash only. Hurtt is prohibited from going to any school if she bonds out of jail.

Why Hurtt did this remains a question without an answer so far.

“We have no idea, I know she’s been arrested, and I guess that’s a question for her,” Superintendent Trevor Jones said.

WAVE News left a message with Jones asking whether Hurtt has been to the school before. A message was also left for the police department asking where the school resource officer was stationed.

Neither has returned phone calls yet.

The eight-year-old’s parents said in court their daughter is ok, but declined to be interviewed.

